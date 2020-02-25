MX Player appoints Ramakant Raju as GM, Content Strategy & Engagement Lead

MX Player has recently appointed Ramakant Raju DS as general manager, content strategy & engagement lead. He is in charge of driving content strategy for acquired content on MX Player and building consumer engagement on the platform. Ramakant joins the company from Viu India, where he was leading the user acquisition, growth marketing, which involved budget planning and heading cross-functional teams across product, marketing, analytics and content.
With an experience of around 12 years in the media industry, he has also worked with Sony Entertainment for more than 8 years in the past. He is an engineering graduate and has done his post graduation in communications from MICA.