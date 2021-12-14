MX Player appoints Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios

MX Player, India’s entertainment super app is now offering brands a unique opportunity to engage with its large and diverse audience through creative storytelling and innovative scripted formats that enable brands with fresh content solutions and tell immersive stories with the launch of MX Studios. The platform has appointed actor-comedian Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head to lead this mandate for MX Studios, which is positioned as an enabler for brands to tell compelling stories that not only appeals to the viewers, but also meets the business needs of advertisers.