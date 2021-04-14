MX Player names Abhishek Joshi as Business Head - SVOD

He is currently the Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships and has been given additional role of handling the SVOD business.
Abhishek Joshi has been appointed as the business head -SVOD, MX Player. In this role he will be responsibile for building the subscription business from ground. He is currently heading the marketing at MX player. Abhishek joined the company in 2018.
Joshi has close to two decades of experience working across print, television and digital media businesses. His last role was at Sony Pictures Networks India where he was SVP and head - Marketing, Subscriptions and Content Licensing - Digital Business. In the past Abhishek has also worked with Zenga Media, Reliance Big Pictures and ABP Group.