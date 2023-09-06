MX Player's Abhishek Jaggi joins Way2News as National Sales Head

Abhishek will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory.
Way2News has appointed Abhishek Jaggi as their new National Sales Head in order to expand their user base and make every Indian an informed citizen.
Welcoming Abhishek on board, Raju Vanapala, founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek as he joins our team. At Way2News, our commitment has always been to deliver timely and pertinent news to our users. Abhishek Jaggi's appointment reinforces our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience by expanding our user base and enhancing engagement.
Abhishek's in-depth understanding of the digital sphere and impressive track record of driving growth make him a valuable asset to our team. His expertise will help us expand our user base and take user engagement to new levels. We have made great progress so far, and with our team now stronger than ever, we are poised for even more rapid market growth. We are confident that Abhishek's strategic vision and hands-on approach will be a major driving force behind Way2News' continued success.
In his new role, Abhishek will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory, while leveraging regional opportunities to enhance brand storytelling and venture into a fresh realm of advertising.
Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Jaggi, National Head Sales, Way2News said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Way2News at this exciting juncture in the company's journey. It is a privilege to become a part of this forward-thinking organization that is reshaping the news industry as we know it. I eagerly anticipate harnessing my expertise in sales, business development, and digital landscape, all of which will contribute significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion.”
Before joining Way2News, Abhishek was the national head lead at MX Player (OTT), where he led and managed national sales efforts for MX Player and MX Takatak. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Abhishek is a prominent figure in the industry who has held key positions at renowned media giants such as Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, Viacom 18, and Radio Mirchi.