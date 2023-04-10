By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

MX Player’s Nikhil Gandhi joins Arise IIP

Nikhil Gandhi stepped down from MX player, in March.

Nikhil Gandhi has announced to joine Arise IIP as the company’s executive director via Linkedin.

ARISE IIP is a pan-African infrastructure developer that designs, finances, builds and operates integrated and tailor-made industrial zones.

Prior to this role, Gandhi was with MX Player as COO and he decided to step down.

Gandhi was earlier TikTok's head of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. He joined TikTok as its India head in October 2019.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
MX PlayerNikhil Gandhi