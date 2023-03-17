MX Player's Sandeep Kumar Das joins Jio Studios

He is the vice president and head of marketing at the media platform.
Sandeep Kumar Das, former VP marketing at MX Player, has joined Jio Studios. Das takes on the role of vice president and head of marketing, he announced in a LinkedIn post.
Das joined MX Player in September 2018 as content marketing head. He was elevated as the VP marketing in October last year. After over four years at the streaming platform, he quit last week.
A brand, trade and entertainment marketing expert with over 16 years of experience, he has worked across media organisations and production companies, like UTV Motion Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Disney India Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Excel Entertainment and Sony Pictures.