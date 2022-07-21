MX Player's Viraj Jit Singh joins Jio Entertainment Services as CRO

Previously, he was working as SVP & Head Revenue at MX Player & MX Taka Tak.
Viraj Jit Singh from MX Player has recently joined Jio Entertainment Services as chief revenue officer. He joins after working for 4 years as senior vice president and revenue head at MX Player & MX Taka Tak. At MX Player, Singh was responsible forDriving the global Ad revenue goals, monetisation strategy, partnerships across programmatic demand and data enrichment, trade narrative, revenue planning, pricing and ad operations.
A post-graduate in management from ISB, Singh has a total experience of more than 25 years in the industry. He had prior stints with Kidzania as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Viacom 18 as National Head, Reliance Broadcast and ESPN Star Sports.