myclassroom appoints Atul Pokhriyal as Chief Product Officer

Atul is an alumnus of DTU (DCE), and FMS Delhi. He has intense experience in building and leading learning products, & capabilities to scale education startups. Atul co-founded an education startup back in 1999, where he built one of the earliest online admission platforms for higher-ed institutions in India. He went on to have a successful career as a banker with an MNC bank but left that to pursue his interest and passion for education. Over the past decade, Atul has built various learning products & services, besides setting up large teams across product, sales, and marketing in the ed-tech space with a well-known learning brand. He is a proven business leader with deep expertise in the K12 school segment.