myclassroom appoints Atul Pokhriyal as Chief Product Officer

myclassroom, India’s leading Ed-Tech company today announced the appointment of Atul Pokhriyal as chief product officer. His experience in the EdTech industry and his passion for ensuring incredible end-user experience will make a huge impact to myclassroom as it embarks on its mission of making quality education accessible to all. As Chief Product Officer Atul will lead the company's product strategy and build an ecosystem of differentiated learning products to drive scale-up of myclassroom's operations.
myclassroom provides first-of-its-kind learning centers for students aspiring for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads across the country. myclassroom’s vision is to reach out to every aspiring student and make quality education accessible right in their city, through state-of-the-art, smart classrooms.
Commenting on his appointment, Atul Pokhriyal said, "I am looking forward to building a seamless, and an impactful learning experience for our students as we take myclassroom to every corner of the country.”
Atul is an alumnus of DTU (DCE), and FMS Delhi. He has intense experience in building and leading learning products, & capabilities to scale education startups. Atul co-founded an education startup back in 1999, where he built one of the earliest online admission platforms for higher-ed institutions in India. He went on to have a successful career as a banker with an MNC bank but left that to pursue his interest and passion for education. Over the past decade, Atul has built various learning products & services, besides setting up large teams across product, sales, and marketing in the ed-tech space with a well-known learning brand. He is a proven business leader with deep expertise in the K12 school segment.