myclassroom appoints Mohit Goel as Chief Operating Officer

An alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad Mohit has more than two decades of experience in the field of education. He founded his test-prep institute for IIT JEE in Maharashtra in early 2000 and became one of the leading regional brands in the space producing Rank 1 at IIT JEE, AIEEE, Board Exams as well as international medalists in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths Olympiads. Mohit has also consulted with other Edtech startups to formulate their product-market fit, as well as drive specific initiatives in the B2B coaching domain. He has a keen understanding of the JEE/NEET and K8-12 domain across different functions including Strategy and Planning, Marketing and Sales, B2B business development, Operations, and Change management.