MyMuse appoints Minhaz Fatima as Head of Brand Communications

MyMuse, the sexual wellness brand, founded by Sahil and Anushka Gupta, has appointed Minhaz Fatima as head of brand communications. This appointment comes in as the company looks to scale its business and brand marketing efforts across channels in the coming year.
In her new role, Minhaz will steer the company’s ambitions to make MyMuse one of India’s most loved and trusted brands. Her efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the brand in the sexual wellness category. A fairly new category, which up until now has been a subject of taboo.
Minhaz joins MyMuse after leading the brand, social and creative vertical at Fi. Where she launched and scaled the brand exponentially in a new product category across all digital touchpoints. Her creative work at Fi has won international accolades. With prestigious awards like Webbys, OneShow, and Shorties. She also has a few elephants in her kitty from Kyoorious. She has worked with creative agencies like Jack in the Box Worldwide and Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru, where she led work for brands like Tata Motors, Surf excel, Flipkart, PhonePe, and Amazon.
Talking about the appointment, Anushka Gupta, co-founder MyMuse, said, “Sahil and I have a big vision for MyMuse and are particular about how we want our brand communicated as we scale. We’re not just building a brand, we’re also shaping a cultural narrative. For this critical leg in our journey, we wanted someone on the team who truly understood these nuances, had proven success in scaling a brand, and could roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. We’ve found an incredible fit in Minhaz. Her strategic insights and relentless pursuit of creative excellence make her a great asset to the team, and we’re excited to have her onboard."
Speaking on her new role, Minhaz said, “The entire narrative around sexual wellness in our country is so dated. The conversations around pleasure and intimacy are led by ‘locker room chats’ or hypersexualized condom and deodorant brands. It’s a bit exhausting if you ask me because how much do we force a smile or hide an eye roll? I love speaking about the elephant in the room, and MyMuse is not just speaking about it; it’s bringing it out there, normalising it, and celebrating it. I love the vision for the brand, and I was clear I wanted to be a part of this narrative. Because shaping cultural shifts and being able to lead that change is not an opportunity that comes to you every day. It’s an exciting time and an exciting space to be a part of.”