MyMuse appoints Minhaz Fatima as Head of Brand Communications

Speaking on her new role, Minhaz said, “The entire narrative around sexual wellness in our country is so dated. The conversations around pleasure and intimacy are led by ‘locker room chats’ or hypersexualized condom and deodorant brands. It’s a bit exhausting if you ask me because how much do we force a smile or hide an eye roll? I love speaking about the elephant in the room, and MyMuse is not just speaking about it; it’s bringing it out there, normalising it, and celebrating it. I love the vision for the brand, and I was clear I wanted to be a part of this narrative. Because shaping cultural shifts and being able to lead that change is not an opportunity that comes to you every day. It’s an exciting time and an exciting space to be a part of.”