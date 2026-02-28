Myntra appoints Mansi Agarwal as Senior Director, Business Development

Myntra has appointed Mansi Agarwal as senior director – business development. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving Myntra’s international business development efforts, as mentioned by Agarwal on her LinkedIn post.

Prior to joining Myntra, Agarwal served as head of strategy at Trent, where she worked closely on corporate strategy and long-term business planning. Before that, she spent over seven years with the Aditya Birla Group, including stints with the group corporate strategy team and the chairman’s office, where she was involved in strategic initiatives, performance reviews, and M&A evaluations.

With 17 years if experiemce, her earlier career includes roles at Brand Capital (Bennett, Coleman & Co.), Polar Group, and Goldman Sachs, giving her experience across strategy, investments, and corporate development.