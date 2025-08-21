Myntra appoints Neha Gulati as Head of Brand, Events, Category and Private Brands

Myntra has appointed Neha Gulati as its head of brand, events, category and private brands. She joins the fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform from Jubilant FoodWorks, where she was vice president – marketing & growth for Domino’s. Gulati had joined Jubilant in April 2022 as assistant vice president – marketing & growth before moving into the VP role.

Prior to this, she was head of marketing at OLX Group for about three years. She has also worked with Amazon for three years and with Reckitt Benckiser for more than six years in various marketing roles.

Gulati shared news of her move to Myntra in a post on her LinkedIn profile.