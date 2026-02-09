Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer

Myntra has announced the appointment of Pramod Adiddam as the chief technology officer (CTO), further strengthening its senior leadership team. In his role, Pramod will oversee Myntra’s overall technology strategy, with a focus on innovation, long-term platform elasticity and technical capability to support the organisation's scale and momentum.

A seasoned technology leader, Pramod brings over two decades of experience building and operating large consumer-facing platforms. His expertise includes architecting large-scale commerce systems, including agentic models, scaling multi-billion-dollar marketplace engines, and spearheading product innovation for key consumer segments. Prior to joining Myntra, Pramod held senior leadership roles at Google and Instacart, (headquartered in San Francisco), where he led global engineering teams across platform development, marketplace expansion and product innovation. His approach aligns closely with Myntra’s culture of strong engineering ownership and building for the long term.

Commenting on the appointment, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said: “Technology underpins Myntra’s ability to deliver a simple and intuitive customer experience to millions of shoppers. As Myntra continues to grow in scale and depth of offerings, Pramod’s expertise in building and operating large, global platforms and his ability to combine deep technical understanding with disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our technology foundations at scale.”

Pramod Adiddam, chief technology officer, Myntra, said: “Myntra has built a strong technology platform, with a clear emphasis on rigour, scale and customer orientation. I look forward to working closely with teams across the organisation to drive innovation and further deepen the platform’s overall tech capabilities in support of Myntra’s long-term growth.”

In this role, he will report to Myntra’s CEO, Nandita Sinha.

The addition of Pramod to the senior management team builds on the recent appointment of Ritesh Mishra as senior vice president & head of category and revenue.