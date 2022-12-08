Myntra appoints Sundar Balasubramanian as CMO

Balasubramanian has also held leadership positions in Colgate Palmolive and McCann Worldgroup.
Sundar Balasubramanian has announced his new role via Linkedin. He shared that he will be starting as a CMO at Myntra.
The industry veteran also shared that he is looking forward to diving into the world that integrates tech and fashion, beauty & lifestyle.
Prior to this role, he was the head of international marketing at Coupang where he managed the marketing launch of the brand in Taiwan and Japan. Prior to that, he was at Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Marketing.
With over 18 years of experience, Balasubramanian has worked specialises in driving growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy and team management and leadership, and he has also worked across categories.