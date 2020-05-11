Myntra elevates Aashish Benjamin Oommen as Senior Director Marketing

Aashish joined the e-commerce company in 2013 as Marketing Manager.
Myntra has recently elevated Aashish Benjamin Oommen as senior director marketing.
Aashish Benjamin who was earlier heading the marketing function for Myntra Fashion Brands including Myntra's Flagship Brands - Roadster, Celebrity Brands - HRX, House of Pataudi etc. and was responsible for building the overall brand strategy.
Prior to Myntra, Aashish worked with Arvind Lifestyle Brands for more than 2 years as manager marketing and United Breweries for around 3 years as brand manager.