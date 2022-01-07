Myntra elevates Achint Setia as the Head of Marketing

In his current role as vice president & business head, Social Commerce at Myntra, Achint has been instrumental in building new tech-pivoted social commerce experiences for the Indian market and overlooked the development and launch of Myntra Studio and Myntra Live Commerce, which marked Myntra’s foray into social commerce at scale with influencer and content-led shopping. In addition to this, Achint played an important role in managing key brand partnerships for Myntra, such as IPL, and was earlier responsible for brand and digital performance marketing. Achint played a key role in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling Myntra Fashion Superstar, a one of kind digital fashion reality show, and in scaling the Myntra Loyalty Program (Insider) for Myntra’s top customers.