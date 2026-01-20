Myntra names Ritesh Mishra as SVP & Head of Category and Revenue

Myntra has appointed Ritesh Mishra as senior vice president & head of category and revenue. In his new role, Ritesh will lead Myntra’s category and revenue strategy, reinforcing the platform’s core fashion and lifestyle businesses, while driving the next phase of growth. He will also be part of Myntra’s senior leadership team.

A business leader with over 25 years of experience, Ritesh has deep expertise across buying and merchandising, supply chain, business development, and P&L management, spanning both offline and online retail. Prior to joining Myntra, he served as deputy CEO at Lifestyle India (Landmark Group) and has held senior leadership roles at various organisations including Marks & Spencer India, where he led large-scale retail operations and growth initiatives. At Myntra, Ritesh will work closely with cross-functional teams to sharpen the company’s value proposition, build enduring brand partnerships and continue delivering differentiated selection and experiences for consumers across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.