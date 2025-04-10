Myntra names Sampath Daniel as Deputy Director for Digital Marketing

Myntra has appointed Sampath Daniel as deputy director for digital marketing. Prior to this role, Daniel served as senior manager – digital marketing.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Daniel is a digital marketing professional with over a decade of experience in digital media planning, buying, client servicing, and overall brand management. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Disney Star, Madison World, Future Group India, Red Fuse Communications, Zomato, and Webchutney.