N Dilip Venkatraman joins Tech Mahindra as Global Head, Media & Entertainment

He is the founder and CEO of VideoTap.
Tech Mahindra has appointed N Dilip Venkatraman as global head of media & entertainment. Dilip is also the founder of VideoTap, a video experience management platform. At Tech Mahindra, he is leading globally a team of experienced practitioners in helping the customers, interpret, navigate and leverage cutting edge technologies like AI, ML, Analytics, Video, Cloud, IOT, 5G, Blockchain.
Venkatraman has over 23 years of corporate experience, including three years in the USA. In the past, he has worked with ITV Network, Network 18, ZEE News, DishTV and has also held many key positions at the India Today Group.
A Graduate in public administration, he also completed his management programme from IIM Bangalore, and the advanced management program from Harvard Business School, Boston.