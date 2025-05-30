N Venu appointed Managing Director of Hitachi India

Hitachi India has announced the appointment of N Venu as its new managing director, in addition to his current roles as managing director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India and region head for South Asia at Hitachi Energy. His appointment follows the elevation of Bharat Kaushal to executive chairman, Hitachi India, effective April 1, 2025.

With nearly four decades of experience, Venu has led Hitachi Energy in India since its formation in 2019. In his new capacity, he is expected to support the growth of Hitachi's operations in India, align with the company's "Inspire 2027" management strategy, and enhance coordination across the approximately 28 Hitachi Group companies operating in India.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Bharat Kaushal said, "The appointment of N Venu will reemphasise our vision and mission of making India as one of the most lucrative business hubs within Hitachi's cosmic ecosystem. N Venu has been instrumental in driving and steering business at Hitachi Energy, which has witnessed expansive growth under his leadership."