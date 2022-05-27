N Venu reappointed as Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India

The reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.
N Venu has been reappointed as Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India for the second term of five years commencing December 2, 2022. The reappointment was on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Board Meeting held today. The reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.
As managing director & CEO of India since December 2019, N Venu has been at the helm of Hitachi Energy in the country and was instrumental in the company’s corporate identity transition in November 2021. He will continue to shape the way Hitachi Energy advances a sustainable energy future for India whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value.
N Venu has close to three decades of experience. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and he has also attended management courses at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and International Institute of Management Development, Switzerland.