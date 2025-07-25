Nachiket Deole joins AdOnMo as SVP of Sales

Nachiket Deole has joined AdOnMo as SVP of Sales. Prior to joining AdOnMo, Deole was working as an independent consultant for the past seven months.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Deole has 20 years of experience in digital advertising and ad-tech, with a background in market expansion, revenue growth, and operations. He has worked on scaling business functions, and launching go-to-market strategies. Deole has managed cross-functional teams and participated as a speaker at various industry forums.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as DoubleVerify, LinkedIn, Mindshare, Lintas Media Group, and Quasar.