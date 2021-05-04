Nachiket Pantvaidya joins Asianet News Media & Entertainment as MD

Previously, Nachiket was the Group Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms and CEO of ALTBalaji
Asianet News Media & Entertainment has announced that Nachiket Pantvaidya, a distinguished leader of the Indian entertainment Industry, has joined as the Managing Director. AMEL has multiple digital brands in its portfolio including asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com etc and serves consumers in multiple languages.
Nachiket was the group chief operating officer of Balaji Telefilms and CEO of ALTBalaji. He is a respected leader of the Indian TV and entertainment Industry. Having worked across all its facets, he has a comprehensive and unique understanding of the industry.
Nachiket joined ALTBalaji in December 2015 and drove up ALTBalaji to be amongst the leading players in the country. Under Nachiket's leadership, the company grew to get recognized as one of India's Top 100 most-ad mired brands of 2020 by White Page International.
Nachiket oversaw the P&L department of the companyand also its Content, Marketing, Distribution and Revenues.
Nachiket has been a part of some of the most renowned companies in the entertainment industry and has held prime leadership positions at Sony Entertainment Television, Star Plus, Star Prava hand Fox Television Studios. His career includes working with industry leaders like Disney and BBC as well.
Rajesh Kalra, executive chairman of AMEL said, “I am delighted to welcome a leader IikeNachiket to the AMEL family. With his background and significant achievements to boot, he adds significantly to the capability of this wonderful team that is poised to take leadership position in all its areas of functioning .”