Nachiket Pantvaidya joins Balaji Telefilms as the Group CEO

Balaji Telefilms, the Entertainment conglomerate, announced the appointment of Nachiket Pantvaidya as the group chief executive officer. Nachiket moves on from Asianet News Media & Entertainment, where he was the Managing Director. Before Asianet, Nachiket held the position of Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, and CEO at ALTBalaji. This would be Nachiket's second stint with the company post his brief exit in March. Nachiket will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group’s profit and loss of operations.
Commenting on the development, Shobha Kapoor, managing director Balaji Telefilms, stated," We have an excellent camaraderie with Nachiket, and we welcome him back into the family. His proven track record of groundbreaking work is sure to continue in his second stint with us as well. I wish him all the best for this new beginning."
Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said, "Nachiket is an experienced professional and I look forward to once again teaming up with him and doing stellar work. On the growth of the overall Group."
"It's a homecoming for me with Ekta and team, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of Balaji Telefilms group," said Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group CEO, Balaji Telefilms.
Nachiket comes with a rich experience of 20+ years array of experience in the mass and urban mass media business. His portfolio includes huge brands like Star, Sony, Disney, and BBC, to new a few.