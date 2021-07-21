Nachiket Pantvaidya joins Balaji Telefilms as the Group CEO

Balaji Telefilms, the Entertainment conglomerate, announced the appointment of Nachiket Pantvaidya as the group chief executive officer. Nachiket moves on from Asianet News Media & Entertainment, where he was the Managing Director. Before Asianet, Nachiket held the position of Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, and CEO at ALTBalaji. This would be Nachiket's second stint with the company post his brief exit in March. Nachiket will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group’s profit and loss of operations.