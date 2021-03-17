Nachiket Pantvaidya moves on from Balaji Telefilms

He was Group COO, Balaji Telefilms and CEO, Alt Balaji.
A source close to the development confirmed to afaqs! that Nachiket Pantvaidya has put in his papers and is on his way out of the organisation. Repeated calls to him did not incur any response. He spent nearly five and a half years at the organisation.
Before joining the Balaji Group, he was senior EVP at Sony Entertainment Television. In a career spanning over 15 years, Pantvaidya has worked at places such as Star TV Network, Fox Corporation, Disney, and BBC.