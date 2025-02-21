Nadhiya Mali joins Karur Vysya Bank as Head of Corp Comm & CSR

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has appointed Nadhiya Mali as its new head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR). With over 15 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, and CSR, she brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

Mali announced her appointment on LinkedIn. At KVB, she will oversee corporate communication strategies and CSR initiatives, strengthening the bank’s brand presence and social responsibility efforts.

Before joining KVB, she led PR, CSR and corporate communications at Agilus Diagnostics. Her career includes key roles at Metropolis Healthcare, Percept, Frontier Lifeline, and MSL Group, where she started as an associate consultant in 2008.

Nadhiya holds an MA in Public Relations from MOP Vaishnav College and has a strong background in social media marketing, brand development, market research, and integrated marketing communications.