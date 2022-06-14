Naina Meattle joins BBDO India as vice president of planning

She was MullenLowe Lintas Group’s AVP of brand planning before this move.
Naina Meattle is BBDO India’s new vice president of planning as per her updated LinkedIn bio. She had previously worked at the agency from 2012 to 2014.
She made the move after having worked at MullenLowe Lintas Group for three years and seven months. Her last known designation there was associate vice president of brand planning.
Meattle has over 12 years of work experience and has worked at organisations like VML (now VMLY&R), BBH India, BBDO India, Maxus, and Contract Advertising.