Nalin Mehta assumes the role of managing editor at Moneycontrol

Previously he was working as the group consulting editor at Network 18.
Moneycontrol has announced the appointment of Nalin Mehta as its managing editor. He has been working with Network 18 for the past year.
Nalin is an accomplished multi-platform journalist with strong digital skills. He has previously served as executive editor at The Times of India (online), managing editor at India Today and consulting editor for The Times of India.
Prior to this role at Moneycontrol, Nalin was Dean and Professor, School of Modern Media, UPES University, where he conceptualised and conducted courses on digital journalism.
He has also worked with the UN and international financing institutions like the Global Fund in Geneva, Switzerland. He taught and held research positions at various universities and institutions in Australia, Singapore, Switzerland and India. He continues to be a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.
Nalin has done his PhD in politics from La Trobe University, Melbourne, M.A. international relations from University of East Anglia, UK and B.A. journalism (Honours) from University of Delhi.