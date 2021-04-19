Namit Prasad joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Senior Vice President – Planning

He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
Strengthening its planning function further, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Namit Prasad as senior vice president. He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
Namit joins the agency post his stint in setting up a startup involved in building an enterprise development platform based on an original creativity algorithm. Prior to that, his last agency stint was with Famous Innovations where he was Strategy Head. Namit has also had fruitful stints in planning across Publicis, Lowe Lintas and Mudra over the past 14 years.
Welcoming Namit to the agency, Snehasis said: “Over time and managing various categories and roles, Namit possesses a rare combination of fluid and strategic acumen in seeking and owning solutions that impact business growth. He is a great fit in our team of explorer-strategists, missioned to find the sweet spot between consumer need gaps X technology X clients’ business growth. I am looking forward to working with him and adding fresh spark to the agency’s entrepreneurial DNA.”
Across his professional stint, Namit has had the opportunity to work on leading entrepreneurial and MNC brands especially from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Along the way he got to be a part of some impactful work for brands like Paras, Zydus, Century Ply, Symphony, Unilever, P&G, Park Avenue, SBI Digital Banking, Baggit and Nestle among many others.
On joining the agency and his mandate going forward, Namit shared: “As an enterprise builder myself, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s business focus - closely working with brands with an entrepreneurial mindset and contributing to growth beyond just communication - interested me hugely. Add to this Paritosh and Snehasis’s ambition and passion!”
Adding further he said, “With my kind of experience, I hope to bring in a bit of ‘Baniya Branding’ mentality, wherein all branding efforts are tightly aligned to business objectives. While of course ensuring creative flair and the inventive possibilities of integration.”
Besides planning, Namit also briefly got the opportunity to experience brand development on the brand side, while working as Insight Lead at Aditya Birla Finance. Here he familiarised himself with the rigours of insight work and the process of marketing decision-making.
With the project development platform allocated to long-term AI development, he saw it as an opportune time to get back to planning and apply all the tools that he has been exposed to- be it creative algorithms, start-up development, web-development, applications of tech or emerging cultural perspectives.
Currently he is quite fascinated with the unobvious similarities between planning work, building brand ecosystems and the structures of AI.