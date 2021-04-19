Namit Prasad joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Senior Vice President – Planning

Welcoming Namit to the agency, Snehasis said: “Over time and managing various categories and roles, Namit possesses a rare combination of fluid and strategic acumen in seeking and owning solutions that impact business growth. He is a great fit in our team of explorer-strategists, missioned to find the sweet spot between consumer need gaps X technology X clients’ business growth. I am looking forward to working with him and adding fresh spark to the agency’s entrepreneurial DNA.”