Nandini Dias moves on from Lodestar, UM

Over the years, Nandini has been recognized with numerous honours by several bodies - starting with being the Media Planner of the Year in 1998 to going on to be the Media CEO of the Year on various platforms in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. She’s also been recognized by platforms like The World Leadership Congress and made it to The Times of India’s coveted list of Times Power Women, among others. Not to mention the fact that she’s been on the Economic Times Most Influential list for several years now, the first woman leader to make it there. In 2018, she piloted a pan-industry citizens’ initiative - WorkToLiveToWork - that pushed a radical solution to save commuter lives on their way to work, for which she was awarded the prestigious ‘Gamechanger Of The Year’ award. She’s won over 100 awards at Asia-Pacific Spikes, Festival Of Media Global and APAC, Creative Media Award, several Cannes Lions and many, many local awards. It is widely believed that her focus on innovative solutions transformed the culture of Lodestar UM into an award-winning one which led to the company being one of the most respected media groups in the industry today.