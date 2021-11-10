Nannditaa Kothari joins DigiflixTV as Chief Operating Officer

Previously, she worked with Inception Media as Creative Director.
Nanditaa has been the head of the core creative teams at BIG Magic, Viniyard Films, Endemol among many others. She has been instrumental in revamping the programming of the channels as per the audience demand.
Inception Media's Creative Director Nannditaa V Kothari has joined India`s first ever OTT and short video platform DigiflixTV as Chief Operating Officer.
Nannditaa, a vastly experienced professional in creative and business processes in commercial, television and feature film production, has previously worked with giants like BIG Magic, Viniyard Films, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Endemol among others.
At Inception Media, Nannditaa has produced shows like Khaki, The Reunions, Crime Alert. Also produced shows for big magic dangal life ok ullu, Gujarati film the reunion to name a few.
DigiflixTV is a platform that provides global entertainment with indigenous talent recognition. It is a platform wherein any aspiring talent pertaining to creative, film, art will be highlighted. DigiflixTV aspires to break into music industry and be a leader in wholesome entertainment industry. It is a first of its kind Indian platform with a vision of world entertainment domination.
Nannditaa Kothari the COO shares . “ I have joined DigiFlix with a vision to provide wholesome entertainment - where the entire family can sit together and watch a show on an OTT platform. Our platform will have shows of all genres. With DigiFlix we want to give a fresh perspective to OTT content. So far a certain kind of content has taken precedent and we plan to change that and address the masses in doing so. A large chunk of TV audience have been neglected or rather over looked, those are the audience that we want to cater to.
