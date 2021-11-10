Nannditaa Kothari joins DigiflixTV as Chief Operating Officer

Nannditaa Kothari the COO shares . “ I have joined DigiFlix with a vision to provide wholesome entertainment - where the entire family can sit together and watch a show on an OTT platform. Our platform will have shows of all genres. With DigiFlix we want to give a fresh perspective to OTT content. So far a certain kind of content has taken precedent and we plan to change that and address the masses in doing so. A large chunk of TV audience have been neglected or rather over looked, those are the audience that we want to cater to.