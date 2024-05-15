Nannette LaFond-Dufour joins Publicis Groupe as chief impact officer

“With the Directoire+ we are delighted to welcome Nannette to the Groupe” said Arthur Sadoun. “Thanks to our transformation, we have been outperforming the industry on every business and financial KPI for the past four years. But we know that for our growth to be truly sustainable, on every front, it also needs to be responsible. That’s why we have also worked to lead the way through our best-in-class ESG initiatives. With Nannette on board and her proven expertise in delivering impactful change with some of the world’s biggest companies, we are confident we can take our ESG agenda even further, faster, for the good of our people, our clients, and our planet."