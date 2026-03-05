Naomi Michael joins Publicis Groupe as chief communications officer – APAC

Naomi Michael is set to join Publicis Groupe as chief communications officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

She shared the update in a LinkedIn post, writing: “This Lunar New Year marks the start of a new chapter for me. Really happy to share that I’ll be stepping into the role of Chief Communications Officer APAC at Publicis Groupe next week. Looking forward to working with Jane Lin-Baden and the Publicis Groupe APAC leadership team in the Lion’s 100th year.”

Michael joins Publicis Groupe after spending nearly nine years at IPG Mediabrands APAC (subsumed into Omnicom), where she most recently served as chief marketing and communications officer.

Earlier, she was head of marketing and communications at IPG Mediabrands APAC (subsumed into Omnicom), leading communications initiatives across the region.

Before that, Michael held marketing and communications leadership roles at OMD Australia and Omnicom Media Group Asia Pacific. She also worked at the Financial Times, K-Cloud, and The Walt Disney Company earlier in her career.