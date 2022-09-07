Narayan Devanathan joins National Foundation for India as Chief Strategy & Communication Officer

Devnathan joins NFI after 11-year stint at dentsu.
The National Foundation for India (NFI), the non-profit organisation has appointed media and advertising veteran Narayan Devanathan as its chief strategy & communication officer. He joins from dentsu International India, where worked as chief client officer.
Devanathan’s appointment is with immediate effect at the non-government organisation, which works as one of the key pillars of civil society in India.
Devnathan joins NFI after 11-year stint at dentsu and a career spanning over 25 years in advertising.
NFI was founded in 1992 by Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam and MS Swaminathan – the two key architects of the Green Revolution, along with Dr Kamla Chowdhry – a pioneering educationist and institution builder, teh organisation has been undertaking pioneering work in building the foundations for progress-creating initiatives driven by a vision of a plural, equitable and democratic society.
NFI’s trustees over the years include former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Ratan Tata, SP Godrej, Dr Devaki Jain, Dr Verghese Kurien, and Begum Bilkees Lateef among others.