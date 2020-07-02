Narayan Sundararaman promoted to head of marketing at Bajaj Auto

His previous post was vice president of marketing and he has been promoted to marketing head in his new role.
Narayan Sundaraman has been promoted to head of marketing at Bajaj Auto. He joined the company as vice president of marketing in the year 2018. He will continue t be based out of Pune, Maharashtra.
Prior to joining Bajaj Auto, he worked at Star TV Network as a general manager for nearly two years. From 2016 to 2018, he was responsible for Star Plus' P&L, content strategy, insights and marketing.
He has also worked with Mondelez and ITC in the past. From 2012 - 2014, he worked at Cadbury's parent company Mondelez as From 2009 to 2012, he was working with Cadbury in roles that were more focussed on brand strategy and marketing. He worked as a strategy director and executive director - marketing.
Between 2000 and 2008, he was associated with Cadbury first, as a media research manager (handling buying and selling) and then as a strategy and new business development manager and finally as a marketer in the position of vice president of marketing.
He joined ITC as a trainee manager in 1995. At ITC, he worked as an area sales manager before moving into brand marketing and marketing research.