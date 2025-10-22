Nas Daily promotes Aakarsh Gupta to Global Head of Operations

Nas Daily has promoted Aakarsh Gupta from executive producer to global head of operations, where he will now lead 1000 Media, the company’s sister arm responsible for managing social media and producing branded content for clients worldwide.

In his new role, Aakarsh will oversee operations across global teams, streamline creative workflows, and strengthen systems that allow the company to scale storytelling at speed and with purpose.

Over the past three years, Aakarsh has been instrumental in Nas Daily’s global expansion, managing productions in more than 50 countries, including Sudan, Ecuador, Mongolia, and Cuba. He has also led major storytelling initiatives such as the Religion Challenge series, while building and mentoring a team of producers behind Nas Daily’s viral human stories.

Commenting on his promotion, Aakarsh Gupta, head of operations (Global), Nas Daily’s 1000 Media, said: “At Nas Daily, everything we do is about connection—people, ideas, and stories. My goal is to make our operations as creative and agile as our content. Because when our teams move fast and feel inspired, we create stories that bring the world a little closer together.”

As global head of operations, Aakarsh will focus on scaling Nas Daily’s creative ecosystem through process improvements, mentorship, and systems designed for impact-driven storytelling.