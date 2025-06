Tanushree R has joined Nature's Basket, a premium gourmet grocery brand under the RP‑Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) as the head of marketing.

She shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, she was serving as the associate vice president at WPP. With more than 15 years of experience, she has also worked with OLIVER Agency, Coccoon Beauty, Digitalhathi, Loreal India and The Communication Council.