Navabharat's Ravi Tahiliani joins Adani Enterprises' Corporate Communication department

Navabharat Group's Ravi Tahiliani has announced his appointment with Adani Enterprises Limited in corporate communication department. With over 13+ years experience in the field of strategic marketing and business development, Tahiliani has worked with firms like Navabharat Group, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) and Embassy Corporate Promotion.
Prior to joining Adani Enterprises, Tahiliani was head of advertising and marketing at Navabharat Group (Chhattisgarh & Odisha). Before that he worked as general manager at Embassy Corporate Promotion.
Tahiliani has worked for almost 12 years with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as a manager, response.
Tahiliani shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn.