Navin Mistry joins Shiprocket as Senior Advisor for Cross Border Shipping

Commenting on the latest onboarding, Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket has been committed to facilitating seamless logistics and fulfilment services for our sellers, and with the launch of our cross-border shipping solutions, we aim to cater to customers across the globe more seamlessly than ever before. To do this, we are pleased to announce that we have onboarded Navin, who comes with rich, diverse experience and has served in globally distinguished organizations for several years. His strategic thinking and expertise will allow us to augment our offerings and scale new heights.”