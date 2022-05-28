Navneet Kaur to head commuter bikes and corporate marketing categories for Hero MotoCorp

She joins the two-wheeler company from Citroen India where she headed its marketing and PR duties.
Navneet Kaur, through a LinkedIn post, has revealed she has joined two-wheeler giant Hero Motocorp as category head for commuter bikes and corporate marketing.
She joins the two-wheeler giant from carmaker Citroen India where she headed its marketing and PR functions.
In a career spanning over 18 years, Kaur has worked at companies such as Honda Cars, Bluestar Engineering, and Quantum Leap Strategies.