Navneet Kumar Sehgal appointed as Prasar Bharati's new chairperson

On March 15, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an order stating, "The President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd) as the Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier."