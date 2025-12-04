Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigns as Prasar Bharati chairman

Navneet Kumar Sehgal has resigned as chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has accepted his resignation with immediate effect under Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990.

Advertisment

Sehgal, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed to the role on March 16, 2024, and stepped down on December 2. A seasoned administrator, he retired from the civil service in July 2023 as Additional Chief Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to his profile on the Prasar Bharati website, Sehgal brings over 35 years of leadership experience across key departments at the Centre and state levels, with expertise in media, public relations, administration, finance, industry, law and order, land management and home affairs.