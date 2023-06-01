Navnit Nakra quits OnePlus India as CEO

He joined the company 3 years ago as Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer.
OnePlus India CEO, Navnit Nakra has stepped down from his position as reported by ET. He worked for more than 3 years as he joined the company in March 2020 as vice president & chief strategy officer.
Prior to OnePlus, Navnit worked with Apple as the Head of Affordability in India for over three years. Navnit led the strategic initiatives on devising effective consumer and enterprise finance offers across categories ranging from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to watches and accessories.
Navnit also previously worked with Citibank N.A. for nearly 15 years. At Citibank N.A., Navnit held a variety of leadership roles across Consumer and Institutional Banking. During his later years of tenure at the company, Navnit was the National Head for Liabilities and Regional Lead for the E-commerce segment across India, Greater China and Korea within commercial banking.