Nazara Technologies appoints Anupriya Sinha Das as Head of Corporate Development

Anupriya has a total of 13 years of experience across Private equity, Investment banking and Consumer Tech business. In her last stint, Anupriya led Corporate Strategy team at Pocket Aces where she was driving M&A and fund-raising initiatives. Prior to this, she spent around seven years in private equity across General Atlantic and Everstone Capital, where she has managed more than $300 million across consumer and technology sectors among others. Anupriya has completed her Engineering in Computer Science from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, and MBA in Finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur.