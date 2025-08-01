Nazim Khan joins NDTV Profit Digital as Editor

NDTV has appointed Nazim Khan as Editor, NDTV Profit Digital, as the platform enters a new phase of editorial and digital growth.

Nazim brings over 15 years of experience across India’s most respected financial news platforms, including Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18.com, and Morningstar. His work spans newsroom leadership, content innovation, and digital strategy - shaping coverage that blends market insight with audience intelligence.

In his previous role as vice President – business and content at Quantent, Nazim led digital initiatives for leading financial institutions and fintechs. From investor education platforms to high-performance content formats, he has consistently delivered strategies that are both editorially sound and digitally effective.

‘NDTV Profit Digital is evolving to meet a new kind of business audience - one that is faster and more discerning. Nazim understands the intersection of editorial purpose and execution for a digital platform. He brings both newsroom instinct and strategic clarity’, said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV.

At NDTV Profit Digital, Nazim will oversee editorial direction and content strategy, with a focus on deepening market coverage, launching original IPs, and broadening investor engagement across platforms and formats.

‘NDTV has always stood for thoughtful, trustworthy journalism. I am excited to build on that legacy and help shape a platform that is intelligent, accessible, and aligned with the way modern India consumes business news’, said Nazim Khan on his appointment. Nazim’s appointment signals a renewed editorial vision for NDTV Profit Digital - one that meets the demands of today’s audience while anticipating the shifts of the future.