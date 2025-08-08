NDTV appoints Anupam Srivastava as Chief Executive Producer for India, Regional Channels

NDTV has appointed Anupam Srivastava as chief executive producer for NDTV India and its regional channels. He brings over two decades of expertise in broadcast journalism, long-form factual storytelling, and channel operations.

Srivastava combines the immediacy of live news with the depth of storytelling. At Times Now, Times Now, Navbharat, and Times Chronicles, he has led coverage of pivotal national events - from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to high-stakes election nights and conducted two rare, exclusive interviews with the Prime Minister.

In long-form content, his portfolio spans some of the most acclaimed factual series in recent years, including Love Kills on Discovery+, Tiranga on National Geographic India, 1971: Birth of a Nation, Tales of Valour, Kashmir: The Story, and Gallantry of Galwan. His work, marked by rigorous research, cinematic visual design, and disciplined narrative structure, has earned multiple NT Awards and ENBA honours.

Beyond his editorial work, Srivastava has played a pivotal role in shaping the visual and operational identity of channels- from leading the transition from SD to HD, to managing complete channel relocations, overseeing brand-defining design projects, and commissioning original programming for global OTT platforms. His ability to reimagine archival footage into fresh, high-impact narratives has enabled him to deliver premium content across a range of budgets.

In his new role, Srivastava will oversee NDTV India’s flagship programming and also spearhead content strategy, editorial direction, and brand positioning for NDTV’s growing network of regional channels. His mandate includes strengthening regional storytelling, deepening local engagement, and ensuring that the distinct cultural and linguistic character of each market is reflected in the network’s coverage.

“‘NDTV’s strength has always been credible, well-crafted storytelling,” said Anupam Srivastava on his appointment. “My focus will be on building on that strength across both national and regional platforms — refining our craft, and ensuring every story connects with viewers in a meaningful way.”

“Anupam brings the judgement, experience, and creative focus to elevate NDTV’s premium content. His ability to translate editorial vision into high-quality execution makes him a valuable addition to the team,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV.