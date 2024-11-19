NDTV appoints Ashish Kumar as Head of Brand Solutions

Ashish Kumar has taken on the role of Head, Brand Solutions at NDTV. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Before this, Kumar was working with Zee Media Corporation as deputy vice president and lead for Zee Innovation Studio and Custom Content.
Kumar brings extensive expertise in marketing and brand solutions, along with a strong track record in the Indian media industry, to his new position. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Network18 Media and Investments, ABP Group, News Corp, and more.