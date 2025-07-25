Advertisment
NDTV appoints Jitendra K. Dixit as Executive Editor

He will head NDTV Marathi and will be incharge of the Input wing of NDTV India (Hindi), NDTV 24 X 7 (English), NDTV (Profit) and digital platforms.

afaqs! news bureau
NDTV has appointed Jitendra K. Dixit as its executive editor. In his new role, he will lead NDTV Marathi and also oversee the news input teams across NDTV India (Hindi), NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV Profit, and NDTV’s digital platforms. Dixit posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

Dixit has already been associated with NDTV as a contributing editor for the past year. Before that, he worked with ABP Network for over 20 years, where he was the regional editor – West India.

This appointment aims to enhance NDTV’s editorial cohesion and strengthen its content operations across its regional, national, and digital channels.

