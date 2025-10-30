NDTV appoints Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor & Prime Time Anchor, NDTV India

NDTV has announced the appointment of Sucherita Kukreti as senior executive dditor & prime time anchor, NDTV India.

A bilingual anchor, Sucherita has over two decades of experience in television journalism. She has helmed prominent Hindi debates and English prime-time shows, earning recognition for her clarity, presence, and ability to navigate complex issues with balance and conviction. She started her career at India TV, and then later joined Republic Bharat for her second stint in 2019, anchoring the flagship debate show Mahabharat.

An alumna of Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, with a degree in English Literature, Sucherita combines academic grounding with newsroom agility. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for excellence in journalism, a testament to her impact and credibility.

Speaking about her new role, Sucherita said: 'Joining NDTV India feels like a return to meaningful journalism. I am excited to be part of a legacy that values integrity, depth, and spirited discussions.'

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said on her appointment: 'Sucherita represents the rigour and versatility that NDTV stands for. Her credibility, sharp journalistic instincts, and command over both Hindi and English will add great strength to our prime-time offering.'