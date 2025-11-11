NDTV Auto names Siddhartha Sharma as Executive Editor

NDTV has appointed Siddhartha Sharma as executive editor of NDTV Auto, marking a new phase in the platform’s evolution. With over 14 years of experience spanning journalism, technology, and branded storytelling, Sharma will lead NDTV Auto’s transformation into a future-ready platform focused on mobility, sustainability, and design.

Advertisment

A creator, anchor, and strategist, Sharma has worked across media houses such as ET Now, TV Today, and Network18, where he launched India’s first digital-first auto and tech show on CNN-News18. At The Quint, he pioneered VR reviews, mobile-first formats, and selfie interviews, experimenting with how technology and storytelling intersect.

During his time at Jagran New Media, Sharma led branded content initiatives for global brands including Apple, Hyundai, Porsche, BMW, Samsung, and Ford. His recent global stint in Canada added digital strategy and cross-cultural insight to his portfolio.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “Siddhartha brings a rare fusion of creative instinct and deep knowledge of the auto industry to NDTV. He doesn’t just review cars—he explores culture, design, and the emotion behind innovation, bringing fresh perspective and purpose to every story.”

Siddhartha Sharma, executive editor, NDTV Auto, said: “NDTV has been the benchmark for credible, insightful and meaningful auto journalism in India. To join NDTV Auto at a time when mobility is being redefined by technology, design and sustainability is exciting and I look forward to this journey.”